Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 240.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 23.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $208.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

