Welch Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,153 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Halliburton by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $224,770,000 after acquiring an additional 962,547 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after acquiring an additional 859,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 1,507.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 799,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.