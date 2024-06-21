Collective Family Office LLC Buys 939 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 486,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.