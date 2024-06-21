Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 44,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,607,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,978,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,582,000 after acquiring an additional 210,949 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $39.29 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USB

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.