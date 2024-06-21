Collective Family Office LLC Buys 144 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $276.85 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.98 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

