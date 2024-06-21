Collective Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $580.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.50. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

