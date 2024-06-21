Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.22 and traded as high as C$4.58. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$4.58, with a volume of 254,961 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$926.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of C$271.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.5199063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

