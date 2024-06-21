DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $337.29

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 337.29 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 362 ($4.60). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 352 ($4.47), with a volume of 2,564,238 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.08) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities lowered shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 5,454.55%.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
