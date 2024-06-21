Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $81,742,000 after buying an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $95.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

