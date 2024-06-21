Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 388 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $248.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $269.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.03.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

