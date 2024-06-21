Perpetual Ltd Reduces Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.99 and a twelve month high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

