Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Invests $206,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $215.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.53. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.35 and a 12-month high of $215.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

