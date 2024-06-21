Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $143.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.56. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

