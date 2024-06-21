Perpetual Ltd Purchases 739 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $382.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 721.03, a PEG ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.57.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,742 shares of company stock valued at $57,672,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

