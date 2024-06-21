Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,653 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $398,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $398,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020 over the last three months. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. OTR Global began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

