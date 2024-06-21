Perpetual Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after buying an additional 397,753 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $229.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.70. The company has a market cap of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $241.88.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

