Perpetual Ltd Buys 12,000 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $23.76 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

