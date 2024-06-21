6,339 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in DexCom by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 380,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 5,791.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 463,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,574,000 after buying an additional 456,097 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,929,000 after buying an additional 310,728 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $579,180.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,304 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,675. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $116.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

