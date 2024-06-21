Perpetual Ltd Sells 1,170 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Perpetual Ltd decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $260.07 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day moving average is $180.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Solar from $246.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,671 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

