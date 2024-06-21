Perpetual Ltd Has $1.12 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,739,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,981,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after purchasing an additional 755,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,112,000 after purchasing an additional 730,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,907,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,871,000 after purchasing an additional 720,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

