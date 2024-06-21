Perpetual Ltd Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.60 and a 1 year high of $102.81.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,865 shares of company stock worth $253,031 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

