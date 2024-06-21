Perpetual Ltd Invests $797,000 in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James cut Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of AIRC opened at $38.96 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.