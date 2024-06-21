Perpetual Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

