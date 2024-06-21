Perpetual Ltd Has $9.39 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $9,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 26,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Golar LNG from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

