Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.49 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

