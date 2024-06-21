Perpetual Ltd Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Service Co. International by 16.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Service Co. International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Service Co. International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 12.73%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,517 shares of company stock worth $813,092. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

