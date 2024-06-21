Perpetual Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gold Fields Trading Up 4.3 %
NYSE:GFI opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
