Perpetual Ltd Raises Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,904,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,651,000 after buying an additional 448,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,066,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,237,000 after buying an additional 55,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after buying an additional 686,765 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after buying an additional 1,219,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after buying an additional 164,136 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.0 %

BNL opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

