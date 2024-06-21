Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,039,000 after purchasing an additional 350,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,776,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,109,000 after purchasing an additional 298,766 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,536,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 186,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,737,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,300,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CCK opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.