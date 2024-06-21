Perpetual Ltd Acquires 15,364 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 21,794 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,012 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,449,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.8722 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 27.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.