Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 81,906 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.02%.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.