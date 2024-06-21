Perpetual Ltd Decreases Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,070 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Suzano were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Suzano by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Suzano by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Suzano by 3,283.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

