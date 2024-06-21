Node AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $64.90 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Node AI has a total market cap of $64.90 million and $1.09 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Node AI Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,604,723.91354716 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.74839471 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,087,562.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

