Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.53 million and $1.05 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,974,657,855 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

