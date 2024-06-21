Celestia (TIA) Price Reaches $6.48 on Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $6.48 or 0.00010179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $913.39 million and approximately $72.68 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,051,068,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,051,068,493.150503 with 192,112,020.900503 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.41516476 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $70,405,930.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

