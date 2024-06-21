Request Self Reported Market Cap Hits $109.18 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Request has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $109.18 million and $1.78 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009436 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,661.94 or 1.00066280 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012304 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00080564 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1104302 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,933,784.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

