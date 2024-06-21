FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.00-16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.18-2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.000-16.400 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.50.

NYSE FDS opened at $408.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $448.45. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $385.27 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

