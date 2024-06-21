New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hasbro by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hasbro by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

