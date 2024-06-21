New Hampshire Trust Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Hampshire Trust lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Netflix were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 37,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $679.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $620.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $574.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

