Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$875.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $865.2 million. Steelcase also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.850-1.000 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

