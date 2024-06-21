New Hampshire Trust Has $327,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New Hampshire Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 66,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,484 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

