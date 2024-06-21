Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $92.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $93.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.