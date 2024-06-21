Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Prosus Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Prosus has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Prosus Company Profile
