Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Prosus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. Prosus has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Prosus Company Profile

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

