FY2026 EPS Estimates for Advantage Energy Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.00 million.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.42.

AAV opened at C$10.38 on Friday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.

In other news, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Donald M. Clague acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

