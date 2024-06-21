Welch Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,752 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,752 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $66.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.41. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

