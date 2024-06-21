Welch Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $94.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.