Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $45.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.76. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.