PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.06. PetroFrontier shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

PetroFrontier Stock Up 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 78.10.

PetroFrontier (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.86 million for the quarter.

About PetroFrontier

PetroFrontier Corp. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada. The company was headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

