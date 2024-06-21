Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 176,913 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 362.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,913 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Playtika worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Playtika by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.87. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

