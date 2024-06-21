PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.11. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 486,700 shares trading hands.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyMet Mining stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,069,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. PolyMet Mining accounts for approximately 1.0% of EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EHP Funds Inc. owned about 0.55% of PolyMet Mining at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

